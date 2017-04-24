US Navy fires warning flare at Iran v...

US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in Persian Gulf

In this May 26, 2004 file photo, the USS Mahan, a guided-missile destroyer, moves up the Hudson River in New York during Fleet Week. A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer fired a warning flare toward an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel coming near it in the Persian Gulf, an American official said Wednesday, the latest tense naval encounter between the two countries.

