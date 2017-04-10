US government 'hacked global bank sys...

US government 'hacked global bank system'

A huge range of security weaknesses, said to be worth over $2m if sold on the black market, have been leaked online. The tools are said to have been created by the US National Security Agency , and accompanying documents appear to indicate a possible breach of the Swift global banking system.

