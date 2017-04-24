UPDATE 2-Emirates signals U.S. expans...

UPDATE 2-Emirates signals U.S. expansion plans on hold after travel curbs

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

DUBAI, April 25 Emirates signalled on Tuesday that its U.S. expansion plans were on hold until demand recovers from a slowdown that the airline has blamed on President Donald Trump's travel restrictions. The Dubai-based carrier announced last week it would reduce flights to five U.S. cities from May following a "significant deterioration" in demand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,563,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC