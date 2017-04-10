United Medical Instruments Inc. Settles Potential Civil Liability for ...
On February 28, 2017, United Medical Instruments, Inc. , a California corporation, settled its potential civil liability with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control in the amount of $515,400 for 56 alleged violations of the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations . UMI's settlement will be effective with: its compliance with the terms of its September 24, 2013 Settlement Agreement with the U.S. Department of the Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security; and its payment of $15,400 to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
