United Arab Emirates officials, engineers and scientists take part in a ceremony to unveil UAE's Mars Mission, May 6, 2015 in Dubai. A UAE National Space Programme has been launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

