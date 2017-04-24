UAE's First Solar-Powered Gas Station...

UAE's First Solar-Powered Gas Station Opens in Dubai

A government oil company in the United Arab Emirates says it has opened the country's first solar-powered gas station in Dubai. The Dubai-owned Emirates National Oil Company said on Wednesday the service station on the city's main Sheikh Zayed Road thoroughfare is covered with solar panels that can generate up to 120 kilowatt hours.

