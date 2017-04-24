UAE's battle-hardened military expands into Africa, Mideast

In this Nov. 7, 2015 file photo, made available by the Emirates News Agency, WAM, a convoy of UAE military vehicles and personnel travels from Al Hamra Military Base to Zayed Military City, marking the return of the first batch of UAE Armed Forces military personnel from Yemen, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The UAE is better known for its skyscrapers and pampered luxuries, but its battle-hardened military that's gained on-the-ground experience in the last decades is expanding into new bases in Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.