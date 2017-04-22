UAE welcomes release of abducted Qata...

UAE welcomes release of abducted Qatari, Saudi citizens from Iraq

Read more: Xinhuanet

The United Arab Emirates welcomed on Saturday the release of the abducted Qatari and Saudi citizens after 16 months captivity in Iraq, UAE state news agency WAM reported. The UAE conveyed "greetings to the leadership and people of the brotherly State of Qatar" in a statement released by Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Chicago, IL

