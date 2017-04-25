UAE serviceman killed on duty in dome...

UAE serviceman killed on duty in domestic mission

Fox News

The official WAM news agency reported Tuesday that Sgt. Abdullah Mohammed Issa al-Hammadi was killed "while carrying out a mission inside the country."

