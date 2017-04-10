UAE: Kerala expat sacked for abusing ...

UAE: Kerala expat sacked for abusing journalist Rana Ayyub on social media

10 hrs ago

Dubai, April 11: Alpha Paint, a reputed firm in the United Arab Emirates , fired its employee for abusing journalist Rana Ayyub on social media, and posting derogatory content against Islam. The sacked employee, identified as Bincy Lal , is a migrant from Kerala.

Chicago, IL

