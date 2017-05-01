UAE Exchange Partners with Oberthur Technologies to Launch Wearable Contactless Payments
UAE Exchange will be offering the wearable contactless payment option to select 100 gocash prepaid card customers, each loaded with a 100 AED balance, across the United Arab Emirates. Flybuy MiniFOB technology is a mini contactless card of dimension 2FF SIM-size 15x25mm, including an antenna and a chip with payment functionality.
