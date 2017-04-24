U...O O3O3O© O U O Usu O U Uso O...

U...O O3O3O O U O Usu O U Uso O Usu O U U O U'O OaO OaO O 21...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

As part of its continued efforts to enhance collaboration with the private sector and promote a culture of volunteerism, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation organized a special workshop at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 21 representatives from 18 companies that are a part of 'Engage Dubai' - a program managed by Dubai Chamber's Centre for Responsible Business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Wed okimar 2
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC