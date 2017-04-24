U...O O3O3O© O U O Usu O U Uso O...

U...O O3O3O O U O Usu O U Uso O Usu O U U O U'O O O O Uoe OaU O U......

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation has announced that it offered financial support to 33 local and international institutions and organizations during 2016. Furthermore, the Foundation expanded the number of endowment units it manages to 1,872 and executed endowment projects worth AED65.7 million, enhancing the status of Dubai and the UAE in the humanitarian and charity fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Apr 26 okimar 2
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,812 • Total comments across all topics: 280,694,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC