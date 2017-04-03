Trump campaign adviser met with Russi...

Trump campaign adviser met with Russian intel operative

A foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign met with a Russian intelligence operative in 2013 and provided him documents about the energy industry, according to court filings. The Russian, Victor Podobnyy, was one of three men charged in connection with a Cold War-style Russian spy ring.

Chicago, IL

