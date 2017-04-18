Tim Clark: Emirates' US flight cut 'not permanent'

Airline's president says decision to cut 25 of the 126 weekly flights a temporary measure because of fall in demand. Emirates has no intention of pulling out of the 12 US cities to which it currently flies, according to its president [EPA] A day after Emirates announced plans to cut flights to the United States by 20 percent, the airline's president has called its decision temporary and said it has no plan of withdrawing from the world's largest aviation market.

