Thousands protest 1 year after night demolition in Belgrade

" Several thousand people have rallied in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, one year after a mysterious demolition in an area marked for a United Arab Emirates-financed real estate project. No one has been held responsible for the nighttime destruction last April of a block of buildings by a group of masked men, despite repeated promises to the contrary by the government.

Chicago, IL

