The six markets of the GCC contribute more than a third of Hilton's pipeline rooms across the Europe Middle East Africa - where the company is active in over 60 countries The six markets of the GCC contribute more than a third of Hilton's pipeline rooms across the Europe Middle East Africa - where the company is active in over 60 countries DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta will be heading to the Arabian Hotel International Conference in Dubai this year, underlining the importance of the region to his company's ambitious expansion plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.