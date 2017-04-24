Suspected US airstrike kills 4 al-Qai...

Suspected US airstrike kills 4 al-Qaida operatives in Yemen

Stars and Stripes

A suspected U.S. airstrike killed four al-Qaida operatives in Yemen's eastern province of Marib on Sunday, Yemeni tribal and security officials said. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, say the operatives killed were driving a car when an unmanned aircraft targeted their vehicle.

