Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Receives Two New United Arab Emirates...

The first approval, for Pediacyn® HydroGel , is intended for treatment of atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses forming a protective barrier against physical, chemical and microbial invasion of the atopic dermatitis lesions under the supervision of a healthcare professional. The second approval, for Epicyn® Scar Hydrogel , also under the supervision of a healthcare professional, is intended for the management of scars by forming a protective barrier against physical, chemical and microbial invasion of the scar.

