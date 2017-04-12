Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Receives Two New United Arab Emirates...

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets unique and effective solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care, today announced it has received two new regulatory approvals from the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health & Prevention. The first approval, for PediacynA HydroGel , is intended for treatment of atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses forming a protective barrier against physical, chemical and microbial invasion of the atopic dermatitis lesions under the supervision of a healthcare professional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.