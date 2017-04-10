Shaiman Anwar becomes 1st UAE batsman to hit T20I ton

Shaiman, who also scored first hundred for UAE in 50-over World Cup, became country's 1st T20I centurion as well A© Getty Images United Arab Emirates batsman Shaiman Anwar struck the first century for his country in Twenty20 Internationals to complete a series win over Papua New Guinea , on Friday in Abu Dhabi. Riding on his 68-ball 117 not out, UAE posted 180 for 3 from the stipulated 20 overs.

