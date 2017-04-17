Second round of Arabic Reading Challenge launched
The second round of the Arabic Reading Challenge competition in Qatar was launched yesterday with the participation of 215 schools. The event will continue until April 19. This stage of the competition aims to select the best ten winners from each of the ten areas identified by the Ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar 17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC