Second round of Arabic Reading Challenge launched

7 hrs ago

The second round of the Arabic Reading Challenge competition in Qatar was launched yesterday with the participation of 215 schools. The event will continue until April 19. This stage of the competition aims to select the best ten winners from each of the ten areas identified by the Ministry.

Chicago, IL

