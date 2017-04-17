'Saudi Prince on top of world's riche...

'Saudi Prince on top of world's richest Arabs list'

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal remains at the top of the Arab world's richest list with an estimated net worth of USD 18.7 billion, up by USD 1.4 billion, according to the latest Forbes' Middle East list. The magazine unveiled its annual rankings of the World's Richest Arabs in its April issue.

