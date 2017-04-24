Saudi novelist wins prestigious prize...

Saudi novelist wins prestigious prize for Arab fiction

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Mohammed Hasan Alwan, Saudi Arabia's novelist poses in front of cameras after he won the International Prize for Arabic Fiction in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Mohammed Hasan Alwan, Saudi Arabia's novelist poses in front of cameras after he won the International Prize for Arabic Fiction in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,882 • Total comments across all topics: 280,571,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC