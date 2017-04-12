Saudi military helicopter crashes in Yemen, killing 12 officers
DUBAI: A Saudi Black Hawk helicopter crashed during military operations in Yemen on Tuesday, killing 12 officers, Saudi news agency SPA reported. The death toll was one of the largest in a single incident involving Saudi forces since a coalition of Arab states began military operations against the armed Houthi movement in 2015 to try to restore Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power.
