Saudi Arabia Says Some Oil Producers ...

Saudi Arabia Says Some Oil Producers Reach Deal to Extend Cuts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Gulf Arab oil producers have reached an agreement about a possible extension of output cuts beyond June to reduce stockpiles of crude, Oman's oil minister said. His Saudi Arabian counterpart confirmed that producers arrived at an initial deal on prolonging the cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,270 • Total comments across all topics: 280,444,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC