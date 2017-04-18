Saudi Arabia, Kuwait signal likely extension of oil output cut

Leading Gulf oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Kuwait gave a clear signal on Thursday that OPEC plans to extend into the second half of the year a deal with non-member producers to curb supplies of crude. OPEC is keen that non-member producers play their promised part in supporting the group's efforts to lift prices, which have recovered to US$53 a barrel from lows last year below US$30.

