Samsung Pay is coming to Sweden, Unit...

Samsung Pay is coming to Sweden, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, and Hong Kong

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Neowin.net

In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of mobile payment solutions offered, with Google's Android Pay , Apple Pay , and the less than stellar Microsoft Wallet being among the bigger names. That said, South Korean handset manufacturer Samsung didn't sit idly by, unveiling and then working to bring its Samsung Pay solution to more countries .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Apr 26 okimar 2
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,634,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC