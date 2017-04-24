Samsung Pay is coming to Sweden, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, and Hong Kong
In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of mobile payment solutions offered, with Google's Android Pay , Apple Pay , and the less than stellar Microsoft Wallet being among the bigger names. That said, South Korean handset manufacturer Samsung didn't sit idly by, unveiling and then working to bring its Samsung Pay solution to more countries .
