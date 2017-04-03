Rochester developer scales down proje...

Rochester developer scales down project to two towers

The city of Rochester is wrapping up final negotiations with a Middle Eastern developer that hopes to build a $178 million pair of towers on prime riverfront property in downtown. Since 2015 , the city has been working on the deal with Bloom International Realty, a company based out of Abu Dhabi and United Arab Emirates.

