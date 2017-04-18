Report: Death sought for Saudi over attack on German car
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - A state-linked Saudi newspaper says the kingdom's prosecutors have asked for the death sentence for a man suspected of being behind an attack on a German diplomatic car. Medina news website reported Tuesday the Saudi citizen, who was unnamed, has been accused of burning tires to shut down a road in the eastern town of al-Awamiya and shooting at a car carrying German diplomats.
