Qatar Air adds SF after Emirates' Trump cuts
The lounge of the first and business class of an Airbus A380 of Qatar Airways is pictured at Le Bourget airport on June 16, 2015, north of Paris, on the second day of the International Paris Air show which will be held until June 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL MEDINA The lounge of the first and business class of an Airbus A380 of Qatar Airways is pictured at Le Bourget airport on June 16, 2015, north of Paris, on the second day of the International Paris Air show which will Interior view of the toilets in the second floor first class section of the Airbus A380 of Qatar Airways during a visit at the Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Wednesday, June 17, 2015.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
