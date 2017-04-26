Palace hopes for acquittal of OFW on ...

Palace hopes for acquittal of OFW on UAE death row

MALACANANG on Wednesday expressed optimism that a Filipina migrant worker on the death row of the United Arab Emirates will secure acquittal, following the latest development on her case. Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, in a statement, assured that the Duterte administration is extending all necessary assistance to Jennifer Dalquez to spare her from death row.

Chicago, IL

