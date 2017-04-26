Palace hopes for acquittal of OFW on UAE death row
MALACANANG on Wednesday expressed optimism that a Filipina migrant worker on the death row of the United Arab Emirates will secure acquittal, following the latest development on her case. Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, in a statement, assured that the Duterte administration is extending all necessary assistance to Jennifer Dalquez to spare her from death row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|3 hr
|okimar
|2
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC