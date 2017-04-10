OPEC members invest in 160 projects worth $156bn

M embers of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, have budgeted to invest in 160 oil and gas projects worth $156 billion. The projects covering exploration, production and refining are to be executed between 2017 and 2021 in the various nations, including Nigeria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, Qatar, Indonesia, Libya, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Ecuador, Gabon and Angola.

