Oman, United Arab Emirates discuss farm products ban
On behalf of the Minister of Agriculture, the meeting was conducted to discuss the details behind the ban, and to obtain the sources of the samples that had been analysed for pesticide residue. On behalf of the Minister of Agriculture, the meeting was conducted to discuss the details behind the ban, and to obtain the sources of the samples that had been analysed for pesticide residue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|Apr 26
|okimar
|2
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC