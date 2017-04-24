Oman, United Arab Emirates discuss fa...

Oman, United Arab Emirates discuss farm products ban

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

On behalf of the Minister of Agriculture, the meeting was conducted to discuss the details behind the ban, and to obtain the sources of the samples that had been analysed for pesticide residue. On behalf of the Minister of Agriculture, the meeting was conducted to discuss the details behind the ban, and to obtain the sources of the samples that had been analysed for pesticide residue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Apr 26 okimar 2
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,898 • Total comments across all topics: 280,665,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC