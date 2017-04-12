'O U...O O Uso ' OaUSU O1 O1U Uso O O Uoeo O O U Uoeu...O 62 U...U Uoeusu ...

'O U...O O Uso ' OaUSU O1 O1U Uso O O...

11 hrs ago

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation , the world's largest district cooling services provider, announced that it has awarded contracts valued at AED 62million in the first quarter of the year. According to Empower, the main reason behind the increase in the number as well as the value of contracts is the customers' growing trust in the district cooling service, in terms of its efficiency compared to conventional cooling services.

Chicago, IL

