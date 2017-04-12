'O U...O O Uso ' OaUSU O1 O1U Uso O O Uoeo O O U Uoeu...O 62 U...U Uoeusu ...
Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation , the world's largest district cooling services provider, announced that it has awarded contracts valued at AED 62million in the first quarter of the year. According to Empower, the main reason behind the increase in the number as well as the value of contracts is the customers' growing trust in the district cooling service, in terms of its efficiency compared to conventional cooling services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Tue
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC