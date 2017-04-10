O O U O 'O O U ' O U O1O U U...Uoeo OaU O U... O U OaO O O Uoeo O O Uoe...

The vital role played by the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection sector in Dubai Economy in protecting intellectual property has won praise from Apple Inc. Ed Wilkie, Apple Senior Intellectual Property Legal counsel for Europe, Middle East, India and Africa recently honoured officials and Intellectual Property Rights Protection inspectors from CCCP for their efforts and professionalism displayed in protecting the Apple brand and in combatting commercial fraud and counterfeiting. Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of CCCP, also received a message from Scott Gelin, Director, IP Enforcement at Apple Inc. praising the efforts and commitment of Dubai Economy in ensuring commercial compliance and consumer protection.

