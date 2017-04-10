O O U O© 'O O U ' O U O1O U U......

O O U O 'O O U ' O U O1O U U...Uoeo OaU O U... O U OaO O O Uoeo O O Uoe...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The vital role played by the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection sector in Dubai Economy in protecting intellectual property has won praise from Apple Inc. Ed Wilkie, Apple Senior Intellectual Property Legal counsel for Europe, Middle East, India and Africa recently honoured officials and Intellectual Property Rights Protection inspectors from CCCP for their efforts and professionalism displayed in protecting the Apple brand and in combatting commercial fraud and counterfeiting. Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of CCCP, also received a message from Scott Gelin, Director, IP Enforcement at Apple Inc. praising the efforts and commitment of Dubai Economy in ensuring commercial compliance and consumer protection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC