Mugabe's drop-out sons have made Joburg home
The Zimbabwe Independent said on Friday Robert Mugabe jr who had been living in his parents' rented mansion in Dubai, and the youngest son, Bellarmine, 20, had moved to Joburg. The Mugabe family and the Zimbabwean government have not confirmed this information, nor where their sons are studying, if they are studying.
