Mohamed Hani Fakih named new chief executive officer of Jannah Hotels & Resorts

Jannah Hotels & Resorts has appointed Mohamed Hani Fakih as the group's chief operating officer. Taking up his position with immediate effect, Fakih will oversee Jannah Hotels & Resorts' operations across its portfolio, which includes Jannah Burj Al Sarab, Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah, Jannah Marina Bay Suites and Jannah Place Dubai Marina.

