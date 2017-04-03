Jannah Hotels and Resorts Eastern Ring Road Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Phone: +971 412 33 33 Fax: +971 412 33 12 Visit Website Mohamed Hani Fakih has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at Jannah Hotels and Resorts in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Jannah Hotels and Resorts has appointed Mohamed Hani Fakih as the group's Chief Operating Officer. Taking up his position with immediate effect, Mr Fakih will oversee Jannah Hotels and Resorts' operations across its portfolio, which includes Jannah Burj Al Sarab, Jannah Resort and Villas Ras Al Khaimah, Jannah Marina Bay Suites and Jannah Place Dubai Marina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.