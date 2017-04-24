Aghoury joins Roda Al Murooj from a variety of roles with Starwood Hotels and Resorts in the UAE as well as in Egypt , most recently as cluster general manager for The Meydan Hotel & Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa. Born in Alexandria, Egypt, Aghoury is a Canadian citizen with years of international hospitality experience across various brand portfolios.

