Mohamed El Aghoury has been appointed...

Mohamed El Aghoury has been appointed General Manager at Roda Al Murooj Downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Aghoury joins Roda Al Murooj from a variety of roles with Starwood Hotels and Resorts in the UAE as well as in Egypt , most recently as cluster general manager for The Meydan Hotel & Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa. Born in Alexandria, Egypt, Aghoury is a Canadian citizen with years of international hospitality experience across various brand portfolios.

Chicago, IL

