MODUL University Dubai guarantees paid internships for students at GETEX '17

MODUL University Dubai, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, has announced that students enrolling for any of its academic programmes during the Gulf Education and Training Exhibition [GETEX] 2017 will be offered one-of-its-kind, one-month paid internship in Dubai. The paid internship program by MODUL is in commitment to the university's mission to reinforce value-added, 360-degree tailored quality education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.