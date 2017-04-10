Migrant workers exploited in Arab Gulf

Salt Lake Tribune

Dubai, United Arab Emirates a South Asian migrants working in the multi-billion dollar construction industry in Arab Gulf countries are shouldering the costs of their own recruitment fees while companies and their clients are reaping the benefits from inexpensive labor, according to a study released Tuesday. The research by New York University's Stern Center for Business and Human Rights found that workers spend an average of 10 to 18 months' worth of salary paying off the fees that help facilitate their migration.

Chicago, IL

