Mediclinic gets shot in the arm as Abu Dhabi waives treatment payment

Healthcare provider Mediclinic International said that it will monitor the changes on its Middle East business after Abu Dhabi waived 20% of the co-payment for Thiqa health insurance card holders. On Wednesday, Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan waived 20% co-payment for holders of a Thiqa medical insurance card, when receiving treatment at the private healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi, with immediate effect.

Chicago, IL

