Lumibright Introduces Magneto Combo Series
DUBAI, AL QUOZ , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 10, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delicate subtle appearance with adjustable combination option to use cellular light modules for accent as well as general lighting. The embedded installation design, slim narrow edge on an optimized structure, this intelligent lighting system brings out the unique charm of fusion illumination to blend lamps with space perfectly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar 17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC