Low Oil Prices Force Abu Dhabi To Sell U.S. Assets
In response to the low oil prices, Taqa wrote down $4.6 billion worth of oil and gas assets last year that resulted in a net loss of $5.2 billion. In North America, Taqa's oil and gas business is focused on conventional oil and gas exploration and production in Canada.
