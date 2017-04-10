Lookupfare Gets Ready - US Ban on Lar...

Lookupfare Gets Ready - US Ban on Larger Electronic Devices in Flights

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SBWire

According to a recent update by the TSA, Passengers travelling on flights to and from 7 major Middle Eastern countries to the USA, are prohibited from carrying larger electronic devices in flight cabins. These rules have been brought in effect for flights plying on routes from 7 major Middle Eastern countries as US authorities have asked airlines to put up public notices on their websites informing passengers to adhere to this new requirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC