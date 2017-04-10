Lookupfare Gets Ready - US Ban on Larger Electronic Devices in Flights
According to a recent update by the TSA, Passengers travelling on flights to and from 7 major Middle Eastern countries to the USA, are prohibited from carrying larger electronic devices in flight cabins. These rules have been brought in effect for flights plying on routes from 7 major Middle Eastern countries as US authorities have asked airlines to put up public notices on their websites informing passengers to adhere to this new requirement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar 17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC