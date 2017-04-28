Lesbian Couple Discover Islamic Cultu...

Lesbian Couple Discover Islamic Culture During Exciting International Trip

Read more: The Other McCain

Maria Jimena Rico Montero and her girlfriend Shaza Ismail are alive, and reportedly being detained in Turkey , after the London couple got an unexpected lesson in Islamic culture. Ms. Ismail's Egyptian-born father was determined to break up his daughter's lesbian relationship, so he told her that her mother was seriously ill in Dubai.

Chicago, IL

