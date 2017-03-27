Large fire burns in Dubai near site o...

Large fire burns in Dubai near site of dramatic 2015 blaze

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Smoke rises from a fire at a construction site near Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A large fire broke out early Sunday at a construction site near Dubai's largest shopping mall, sending thick gray smoke billowing over the heart of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,995,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC