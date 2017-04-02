Large Fire Burns in Dubai near Buildi...

Large Fire Burns in Dubai near Building Damaged in '15 Blaze

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A large fire is raging at a construction site near Dubai's largest shopping mall, sending thick gray smoke billowing over the heart of the city. The site is next to the Dubai Mall and near the 63-story The Address Downtown Dubai tower that was heavily damaged in a fire on New Year's Eve on 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,995,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC