Jorge Fernandez has been appointed Director of Operations at Fairmont The Palm Dubai - NE, United...

Fernandez has extensive global luxury five-star experiences; he joins Fairmont The Palm from Roya International where he operated as a special projects executive driving projects in hospitality development, corporate operations strategy and project management. Prior to this, Fernandez was general manager, luxury brand development for American Trade Hotel, a five-star luxury boutique brand in Panama.

